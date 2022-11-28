Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.71.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $448.35 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $451.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $411.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.19.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.74. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.