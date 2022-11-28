Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes $717,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in PepsiCo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,016,000 after purchasing an additional 42,628 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $184.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $253.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average of $172.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.92.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

