Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Synopsys by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $498,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 39.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.54.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $332.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $305.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

