1,297 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,386 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.00.

Shares of TMO opened at $551.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $518.01 and a 200-day moving average of $542.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.