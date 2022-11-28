Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 43.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE KO opened at $62.48 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $270.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.23.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.