Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Takes Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 2,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth approximately $8,661,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 30.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 34,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 19.6% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $182.60 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.