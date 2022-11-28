Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $119.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 90.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

