The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International reduced its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TRV opened at $188.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $189.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total value of $2,570,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,197,194.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,683,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,516 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

