Seeyond Sells 50 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 37.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 20.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $455.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.62. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,475. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

