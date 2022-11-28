WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Up 270.9% in November

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, an increase of 270.9% from the October 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WISA shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of WiSA Technologies to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on WiSA Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

WISA stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. WiSA Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

Featured Stories

