BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $15.67 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.38% of Univar Solutions worth $15,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 10.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $33.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Univar Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

