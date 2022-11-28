Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 82 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,961,523.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $855.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $858.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $772.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $704.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.