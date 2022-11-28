WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Short Interest Update

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,600 shares, an increase of 270.9% from the October 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ WISA opened at $0.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.02. WiSA Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59.

Get WiSA Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on WiSA Technologies to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on WiSA Technologies from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of WiSA Technologies from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems under the WiSA brand name in the United States, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. It delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies, video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WiSA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiSA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.