BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 51,893 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,205,798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,882 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,596,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,517,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,023,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,443,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $79.12 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $76.60 and a one year high of $114.44. The company has a market cap of $105.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.