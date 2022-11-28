BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 18,771 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $332.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $694.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.38 and a 200-day moving average of $363.77.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

