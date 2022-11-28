BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $11,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 94,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,694,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,053,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $76.20 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $80.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.49. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 7.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

