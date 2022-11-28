BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,449 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 308,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 32,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8 %

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $159.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

