Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $348,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,919,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,351,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 13.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 78,916,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,466,546 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,335,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,759,000 after acquiring an additional 738,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,431,000 after purchasing an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.91.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.