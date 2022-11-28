BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,579 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $98.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

