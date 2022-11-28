BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 52,996 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 52,996 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 28.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $123.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

