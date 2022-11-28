NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for approximately 1.8% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NVR by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at $404,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 235.1% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of NVR by 33.2% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $74.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4,424.05. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,576. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,193.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,222.76. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total transaction of $4,955,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,855,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

