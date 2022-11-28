Elgethun Capital Management Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 696,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in OppFi were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of OppFi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OppFi by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OPFI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of OppFi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th.

OppFi Stock Performance

OppFi Profile

OPFI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. OppFi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

