The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,175 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $45.24. 7,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,901,464. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

