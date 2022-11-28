Elgethun Capital Management Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Elgethun Capital Management lessened its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises approximately 1.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock remained flat at $49.04 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 26,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.79. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $40.18 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.