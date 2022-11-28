Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 493,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $253,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,862,684 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,730,000 after buying an additional 112,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $534.94. 4,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,093. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $439.22 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $524.52 and a 200 day moving average of $516.56. The company has a market cap of $499.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

