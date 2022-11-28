Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,717. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.55.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

