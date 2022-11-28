Elgethun Capital Management Boosts Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 161.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 29,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Stellantis by 9,764.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 693,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 686,952 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $376,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis Stock Down 0.2 %

STLA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.18. 4,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,854. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Stellantis from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

