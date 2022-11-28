Elgethun Capital Management Grows Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 1.7% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:VDE traded down $3.72 on Monday, reaching $125.04. 4,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,407. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $132.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.