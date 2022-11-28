Elgethun Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,300 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.54% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 147.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 100,495 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 101.5% in the first quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 163,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 82,340 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 28.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 20,980 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.42. 921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,019. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $535.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $73,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,186,310 shares in the company, valued at $20,926,508.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BWB. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares to $20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

