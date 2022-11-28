Elgethun Capital Management Grows Stock Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 170,017 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Bancorp makes up about 1.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bancorp by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,344. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,319. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

