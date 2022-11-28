150,000 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Purchased by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,000. United Airlines makes up about 1.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,601,764,000 after purchasing an additional 700,850 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 17.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,690,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,884,000 after buying an additional 1,286,491 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $351,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Airlines by 7.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,089,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,697,000 after acquiring an additional 419,697 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.77. 24,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,035,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.82. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $53.12.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Melius assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.