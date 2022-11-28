Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 233.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 1.3% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.96. 18,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,469. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $65.84 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

