Baupost Group LLC MA Boosts Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969,084 shares during the quarter. Gray Television comprises about 0.6% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 2.37% of Gray Television worth $38,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gray Television in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gray Television stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.75. 316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,663. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.17%.

In related news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $172,620 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

