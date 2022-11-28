Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 163,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,470 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $25,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 71.3% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 57.5% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 297,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.13.

Shares of DLTR traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $150.52. 4,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,278. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.80.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

