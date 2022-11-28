Elgethun Capital Management Has $18.53 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises 7.2% of Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.43% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $18,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDE. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,427,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,951 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,759,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,278,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,487,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,558,000 after purchasing an additional 137,640 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,363,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 637,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after buying an additional 30,778 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.41. 806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,597. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $33.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47.

