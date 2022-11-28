DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Position Decreased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,158,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,207,504 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group makes up approximately 0.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 2.31% of DigitalBridge Group worth $64,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at $45,154,000. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885,391 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in DigitalBridge Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,908,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178,180 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 51.0% in the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 10,826,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after buying an additional 3,184,920 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. B. Riley cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,533. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -1.52%.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,031.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

