Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 4.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares in the company, valued at $27,994,811.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.90. 4,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,177,046. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

