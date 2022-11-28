Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes $11.06 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,000. Crown accounts for about 3.7% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Crown as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Crown by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Crown by 1,269.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 104,633 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CCK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.87. 14,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,338. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.00 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

