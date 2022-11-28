Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Bought by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 3.8% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Berry Global Group worth $11,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,550,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,476 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,608,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,006,000 after buying an additional 415,879 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,840,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,629,000 after buying an additional 375,095 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,882,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,120,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $19,082,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berry Global Group from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

In related news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 319 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

