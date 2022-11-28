Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Raised by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.6% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 92,812,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,560 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,899 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 66,736,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,879,000 after buying an additional 2,818,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

