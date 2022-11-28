Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Sold by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,418,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Nuvation Bio comprises 0.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned 4.76% of Nuvation Bio worth $33,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 147.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nuvation Bio Price Performance
NUVB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. 1,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $10.45.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NUVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Nuvation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Nuvation Bio from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
- Best Buy Proves Brick and Mortar is Here to Stay
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.