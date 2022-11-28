Natixis Sells 278,103 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Natixis decreased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 936,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 278,103 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $26,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 19.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 32,532 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 71.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 182,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VNO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,090. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.