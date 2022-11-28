Baupost Group LLC MA Invests $162.88 Million in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,880,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 29.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 483,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. TheStreet cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.99. 25,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,682. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $744.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others segments.

