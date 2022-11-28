Natixis Buys 1,466,700 Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Natixis lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,754,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,466,700 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.45% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $24,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHLX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 66.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $146,000.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

NYSE SHLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. 23,673,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

(Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.