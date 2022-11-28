Baupost Group LLC MA Sells 198,625 Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Baupost Group LLC MA decreased its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,841,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,625 shares during the quarter. Advantage Solutions accounts for approximately 0.6% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $43,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADV. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 25.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advantage Solutions

In other Advantage Solutions news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,104.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ ADV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,819. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $799.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

