Cadence Bank Buys New Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8,542.7% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 208,549 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 206,136 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,669 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,001,275 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,664,000 after buying an additional 228,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 46,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Benchmark cut their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.