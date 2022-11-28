XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Cobalt Capital Management Inc.

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. XPO Logistics comprises approximately 1.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Westpark Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.32. 226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,556. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on XPO Logistics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

