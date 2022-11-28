Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 570,000 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 570,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,055,000. Air Lease makes up 6.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Air Lease as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,157.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.43. 9,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,237. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.07%.

AL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

