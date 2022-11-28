The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,324,854 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,704,918 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for about 3.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $263,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 782.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,393. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Barclays raised their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

