Baupost Group LLC MA Decreases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Baupost Group LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 804,700 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 2.5% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned about 1.16% of SS&C Technologies worth $172,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 47.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. StockNews.com began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

